Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Covers four frames in extended spring start
Blackburn (forearm) threw four innings during his start at extended spring training Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn came out of the outing with no further setbacks in his recovery from the forearm strain, so he'll kick off a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton later this week. The right-hander is expected to work up to 60 pitches in his first rehab outing and will likely require at least 2-to-3 starts in the minors beyond that before the Athletics entertain activating him from the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to throw to hitters Thursday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set for live BP session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...