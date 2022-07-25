Blackburn (6-6) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Rangers.

Blackburn allowed four runs through the first four frames of Sunday's game, including three during the first inning. Things got worse from there as he gave up four runs in the fifth and was charged with two more while David McKay was on the mound. Blackburn posted a 2.26 ERA through his first 13 starts of the year but over his last six outings, he's 0-4 with a brutal 9.40 ERA. The 28-year-old righty will look to turn things around on the road against the White Sox next week.