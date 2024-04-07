Blackburn (1-0) picked up the win Saturday against the Tigers, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran righty didn't allow a runner to get past second base as he fired 59 of 85 pitches for strikes. Blackburn has a pristine 0.00 ERA through 13 innings with a 7:1 K:BB, delivering two straight quality starts to begin his 2024 campaign. While he's been impressive so far, his hot streak may not last too much longer considering he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.28 since his 10-start debut in 2017. Blackburn does line up for a favorable matchup in his next start however, at home against the Nationals next weekend.