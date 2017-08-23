Play

Blackburn, who exited Tuesday's game early, was diagnosed with a bruised right wrist, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Orioles early after being struck on the right wrist by a comebacker in the fifth inning. Preliminary tests revealed no structural damage to the injured wrist, so it sounds like Blackburn may not require a trip to the DL. His availability for his upcoming start will depend on how quickly the bruise heals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast