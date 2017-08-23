Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Dealing with bruised wrist
Blackburn, who exited Tuesday's game early, was diagnosed with a bruised right wrist, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Orioles early after being struck on the right wrist by a comebacker in the fifth inning. Preliminary tests revealed no structural damage to the injured wrist, so it sounds like Blackburn may not require a trip to the DL. His availability for his upcoming start will depend on how quickly the bruise heals.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Exits after hit by comebacker•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up career high 10 hits in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes 6.2 scoreless innings in win•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Picks up second win despite allowing five runs•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Officially named Monday's starter•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...