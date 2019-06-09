Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Demoted after spot start
The Athletics optioned Blackburn to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Blackburn served as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Rangers and started the first game. He lasted only three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks en route to taking the loss. The performance wasn't good enough for the Athletics to justify keeping Blackburn around the next time a fifth starter is needed, so he'll head back to the minors and rejoin Las Vegas' rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Strikes out four in loss•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: May start in Saturday's twin bill•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Impressing in bid for starting spot•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tabbed to start spring opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...