Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters before Monday's game against the Cubs that Blackburn came away from his rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday with a blister on his middle finger and his next appearance is in doubt, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports

Gallegos struggled in the outing while allowing four runs over 2.2 innings against Triple-A Salt Lake, and the blister likely played a part in it. The right-hander may need to miss his next scheduled outing with the Aviators, and this could bump Blackburn's return to the Oakland rotation to the start of May at the earliest.