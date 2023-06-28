Blackburn (1-0) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Yankees.

Blackburn was able to limit the damage to a Josh Donaldson solo home run in the fifth inning. This was his first win in six starts since making his season debut after starting the year on the shelf with a finger injury. He's done a decent job of keeping offense down with a 3.77 ERA, though he has a 1.39 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB over 31 innings overall. Blackburn is lined up for a weekend start at home versus the White Sox.