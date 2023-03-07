Blackburn, whose 2022 season ended in August due to a finger injury, has been working on refining his changeup this spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "It gives me another weapon," Blackburn said. "Going forward, being able to throw more changeups to righties will open up a cutter and curveball for me."

Blackburn was a first-time All-Star in 2022 despite seeing his career-best season cut short, but it's that injury that has partly inspired his desire to refine his changeup for more frequent use against right-handed hitters. Gallegos notes that the physical limitations the right-hander had with respect to throwing all his pitches most of the offseason -- he was only able to use his fastball and changeup for an extended stretch -- led to him tinkering with the latter after only throwing it on 43 occasions during same-handed matchups in 2022. Blackburn didn't have much success with the pitch in his first taste of game action since last August on Sunday against the Reds, however, with Blackburn noting a good number of his changeups went "straight into the ground" despite a couple of others did prompt swings and misses.