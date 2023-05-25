Blackburn (finger) covered five innings Wednesday in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas, striking out five while allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk.

Blackburn has resided on the 15-day injured list all season with a right middle fingernail avulsion, but he's now made a total of six starts in the minors over the course of two separate rehab assignments. He was pulled off the first rehab assignment in April after redeveloping a blister, but he's remained free of setbacks and has steadily built back up upon starting a new rehab assignment May 14. After tossing 73 pitches Wednesday and doing well to silence the Triple-A Tacoma bats, Blackburn could be cleared to return from the IL to make his 2023 debut with Oakland. The Athletics will likely re-evaluate him following a bullpen session over the weekend before deciding if he's ready to be activated during the team's upcoming three-game series with Atlanta that begins Monday.