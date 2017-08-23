Play

Blackburn exited Tuesday's game against the Orioles in the fifth inning after being hit by a comebacker on his right wrist/hand area, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Blackburn tossed four scoreless frames before being struck in the right wrist/hand area by a Trey Mancini line drive in the bottom of the fifth inning. He appeared to be in quite a bit of pain and quickly exited the game with team trainers. An update on his condition should become available following Tuesday's contest.

