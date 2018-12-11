Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Expected to have normal spring
Blackburn (elbow) should be healthy for the start of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn was shut down from throwing in July due to tendinitis in his right elbow, although the Athletics believe he'll be good to go come February. The starting rotation is far from set, but he'll be a candidate to earn a spot near the back end during spring training.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws for first time since injury•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Yet to resume throwing•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shut down from throwing•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Hopeful for short DL stint•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heads to DL with elbow issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...