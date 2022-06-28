Blackburn allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in Monday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Blackburn was taken deep twice in Yankee Stadium on Monday with Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each a ripping solo shot against the 28-year-old. After giving up just two home runs over an eight-game stretch, Blackburn has allowed four over his last two outings. He's also seen his ERA jump from 1.70 to 3.12 since May 30. Blackburn is expected to take the mound in Seattle this weekend.