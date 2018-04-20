Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session
Blackburn (forearm) said his Friday throwing session "went well" and that he will continue an every-other day program moving forward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This marked the first time Blackburn threw since experiencing forearm tightness late in spring training. Over the next few weeks, he will be eased back into a progression as he targets a return in late-May.
