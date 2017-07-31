Blackburn is expected to start for the A's on Monday in the place of the recently traded Sonny Gray, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Gray was scheduled to start Monday night against the Giants, but after he was shipped off to the Yankees prior to the trade deadline, Blackburn will start in his stead. Afterward, he seems like a logical candidate to remain in Oakland's rotation. If this news holds up, Blackburn will line up to face Matt Cain in Monday's series opener.