Blackburn (finger) enters spring training fully healthy after his 2022 season ended due to a tear of the flexor tendon sheath in his right middle finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

"I feel really good right now," Blackburn said Wednesday, adding that he's been pain-free since beginning a throwing program two months ago. Blackburn made the All-Star team in 2022 after posting a 3.62 ERA in 18 first-half starts, but he really struggled in three second-half outings before the injury. The 29-year-old's fantasy ceiling is quite limited since he plays for the A's and doesn't get strikeouts, but he could still be a solid innings-eater if he stays healthy.