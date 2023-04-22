Blackburn (finger) saw his scheduled Friday rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas postponed because of the blister he developed during his previous outing Sunday, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander continues to play catch for the time being, but manager Mark Kotsay says there is no current timetable for his next rehab start. Blackburn had worked up to 62 pitches in Sunday's outing, but the setback and time off between starts appears likely to delay his big-league season debut into May.