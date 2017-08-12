Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up career high 10 hits in no-decision
Blackburn allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against Baltimore.
Blackburn is alternating quality starts and weak starts at this pint, as he has allowed 4, 0, 5, 0, and now 4 runs in each of his past five starts. Friday's start saw him allow a career high in hits as well as his first home run in four starts in what was clearly not his sharpest outing. Blackburn still owns a solid 3.02 ERA and is establishing himself as part of Oakland's young core.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes 6.2 scoreless innings in win•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Picks up second win despite allowing five runs•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Officially named Monday's starter•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Filling in for traded Gray•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shuts out Jays over seven•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Takes first loss Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...