Blackburn allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against Baltimore.

Blackburn is alternating quality starts and weak starts at this pint, as he has allowed 4, 0, 5, 0, and now 4 runs in each of his past five starts. Friday's start saw him allow a career high in hits as well as his first home run in four starts in what was clearly not his sharpest outing. Blackburn still owns a solid 3.02 ERA and is establishing himself as part of Oakland's young core.