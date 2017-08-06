Blackburn (3-1) allowed five hits over 6.2 scoreless innings while earning the win against the Angels on Saturday, recording one strikeout in the process.

Blackburn continues to solidify himself as a productive starter in the Oakland rotation, lowering his ERA to 2.60 since joining the team at the start of July. He lasted 112 pitches Saturday, a career high, and never allowed a runner past first base after the second inning. Although Blackburn's 3.76 K/9 leaves much to be desired at this point, his streak of success should give him plenty of starting opportunities heading into the homestretch of the season - so long as the team doesn't have an innings limit. Blackburn lines up to face the Orioles at home on Thursday.