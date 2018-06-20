Blackburn allowed two runs on four hits in a no-decision against the Padres on Tuesday, striking out four and walking two in five innings.

Tuesday's outing was a nice bounceback performance from Blackburn's previous start (in which he allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings), while making it to 85 pitches (53 strikes) on the night. The young right-hander has now made three starts this year, allowing 15 hits in 12.1 innings while striking out seven and walking four. With several A's starters expected to return to the rotation soon, it remains to be seen how Blackburn will be used going forward.