Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heading back to minors
Blackburn was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn was just called up from the Aviators on Friday, but his stay with the Athletics was never expected to be long term. The right-hander essentially served as a one-day stand-in for J.B. Wendelken, who couldn't be promoted until Saturday due to the mandatory 10-day waiting period in place for such scenarios. Manager Bob Melvin explained that Blackburn's best chance at seeing consistent game action at present is on the farm, with the big-league club having much more of a need for relievers than starts at the moment.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Called up by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Candidate for Montas' next start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Demoted after spot start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Strikes out four in loss•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: May start in Saturday's twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...