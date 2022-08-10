The Athletics placed Blackburn on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with an inflamed right middle finger, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn had been scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale with the Angels, but the finger injury forced the Athletics to scrap those plans. The All-Star right-hander may been dealing with the issue for multiple starts, as he had posted an 8.79 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 14.1 innings in his three outings since making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic. JP Sears, one of the players the Athletics acquired in last week's trade that sent Frankie Montas to the Yankees, was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and could pick up a spot start Wednesday in Blackburn's stead.