The Athletics reassigned Blackburn to their minor-league camp Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn was one of eight non-roster invitees dismissed from big-league camp in the Athletics' first round of cuts. He's made 21 appearances (18 starts) across parts of the past four seasons with the big club, logging a 5.69 ERA over 99.2 innings.
