Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heads to Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Blackburn to Triple-A Las Vegas on March 7.
With Frankie Montas back after missing most of the second half of 2019 while suspended and youngsters Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk expected to become fixtures in the Athletics' rotation this season, Blackburn was quickly dismissed from the competition for a starting role with the big club. He'll likely serve as a depth option in the minors for most of 2020 unless injuries reopen an opportunity for him at the big-league level.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Logs five innings•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tagged with loss•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Recalled Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heading back to minors•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Called up by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Candidate for Montas' next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Lux ready to shine?
Gavin Lux made his debut late in 2019, and it was a mixed bag. Will he be a Fantasy asset from...
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade McNeil
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Luzardo up to it?
Jesus Luzardo's 2019 was mostly lost to a shoulder injury. What does that mean for his future...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...