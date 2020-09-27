Blackburn (0-1) gave up seven runs on five hits and two walks and struck out two in 2.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Blackburn was the 29th man for the doubleheader, and he wasn't able to deliver a positive start. That forced the bullpen to absorb 3.2 innings of play. Blackburn hadn't pitched in the majors since Sept. 14, 2019, and it's likely the right-hander will return to the alternate training site after Saturday's uninspiring effort.