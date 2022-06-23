Blackburn (6-3) took the loss Wednesday versus the Mariners. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four in four-plus innings.

Blackburn allowed runs in each of the first three innings and then ran into a bunch of trouble in the fifth without recording an out. This was easily the worst start of the season for the right-hander, as he gave up season highs in hits and runs. Despite the stumble, he still has a 2.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB across 75.2 innings overall. Blackburn is projected to face an even tougher challenge next week in New York versus the Yankees.