The Athletics are hopeful that Blackburn (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, will only be sidelined for a brief period, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn was diagnosed with tennis elbow following his July 6 start against the Indians and is scheduled to meet with team doctors in the Bay Area this week as the Athletics look to determine if there's any additional damage. If the current diagnosis holds, Blackburn could resume throwing at some point during the All-Star break and return from the DL shortly thereafter. The injury may nonetheless hinder Blackburn's chances of regaining as a rotation spot, as the Athletics could get starters Trevor Cahill (Achilles) and Daniel Mengden (foot) back from the DL this week. Blackburn may not have much of a case for sticking in the rotation over back-end starters like Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Brett Anderson and Edwin Jackson after struggling to a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in six outings prior to landing on the shelf.