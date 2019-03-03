Blackburn allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout over three scoreless innings in Saturday's 1-0 Cactus League win over the Indians.

One of multiple pitchers vying for the Athletics' fifth and final rotation spot, Blackburn turned in a gem during this time on the mound. Following an injury-marred 2018 that featured a pair of injured list stints, Blackburn has yet to walk a batter over five spring frames and earned high praise from manager Bob Melvin following Saturday's appearance, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He looked by far the best, his bullpens, anything," Melvin said. "Good life in his arm today. Ball was moving late, had a good breaking ball. Looked like when we've seen him pitch really well in Oakland. This was a different guy for me."