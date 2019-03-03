Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Impressing in bid for starting spot
Blackburn allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout over three scoreless innings in Saturday's 1-0 Cactus League win over the Indians.
One of multiple pitchers vying for the Athletics' fifth and final rotation spot, Blackburn turned in a gem during this time on the mound. Following an injury-marred 2018 that featured a pair of injured list stints, Blackburn has yet to walk a batter over five spring frames and earned high praise from manager Bob Melvin following Saturday's appearance, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He looked by far the best, his bullpens, anything," Melvin said. "Good life in his arm today. Ball was moving late, had a good breaking ball. Looked like when we've seen him pitch really well in Oakland. This was a different guy for me."
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tabbed to start spring opener•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Expected to have normal spring•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws for first time since injury•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Yet to resume throwing•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shut down from throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...