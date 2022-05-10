Blackburn (4-0) allowed four hits over 6.2 shutout innings, striking out three and earning a win over Detroit on Monday.

Blackburn allowed just one extra-base hit and never faced much danger against the struggling Tigers. The 28-year-old righty has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of six starts to begin the season. His 6.2 innings and 88 pitches thrown Monday were both season highs. Blackburn will carry an impressive 1.74 ERA into his projected matchup at home against the Angels this weekend.