Blackburn is expected to enter the Athletics' rotation to replace the recently traded Sonny Gray, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Gray was scheduled to start Monday night against the Giants, but after he was shipped off to the Yankees prior to the trade deadline, Blackburn will presumably enter the fray to make a start in his stead. Afterward, he seems like a logical candidate to remain in Oakland's rotation. If this news holds up, Blackburn would line up to face Matt Cain in Monday's series opener.