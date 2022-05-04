Blackburn didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Blackburn was staked to an early 5-1 lead but couldn't make it through the fifth inning and Oakland ended up blowing the sizeable lead anyway. This was the 28-year-old's worst start in five turns, as he permitted highs in runs and baserunners allowed along with lasting a low of 4.1 innings. He carries a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP into his next start, slated to come next week against Detroit.