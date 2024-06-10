Blackburn (foot) had shed his walking boot and is expected to begin a throwing program this week, MLB.com reports.
Although the right-hander remains without a timetable for return, this news is naturally encouraging. Blackburn isn't expected back before the All-Star break, considering he may need a full-length rehab assignment whenever he reaches that stage of his recovery.
