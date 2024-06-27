Blackburn (foot) threw a bullpen session Tuesday at Angel Stadium and is set to complete another one Saturday, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been making steady progress over the last week-plus, as he's already thrown two bullpen sessions and seemingly come away from that activity without setbacks. If Saturday's session also goes off without a hitch, Blackburn could progress to facing hitters as the next step in his recovery.
