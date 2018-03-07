Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Making strides this spring
Blackburn, who's competing for a spot in the starting rotation, is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and .174 BAA over seven innings across three spring training appearances.
As the disparity between the ERA and his WHIP and BAA metrics implies, Blackburn has actually been more effective than inept. However, a forgettable two-inning encounter with the Cubs last Wednesday in which he allowed four earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks has served to sully his overall line for the moment. Blackburn has been the diametric opposite in his other two trips to the mound, firing a pair of scoreless frames versus the Angels in his Feb. 23 spring debut, and then racking up a trio of strikeouts over three perfect innings in a 9-9 tie with the White Sox on Monday. The 24-year-old right-hander appears fully recovered from the wrist injury that ended his season prematurely in 2017, leaving him poised to potentially claim a rotation spot if he can remain consistent.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: To contend for spot in rotation•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Reinstated from DL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Likely out for season•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: No timetable for return•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: DL stay to be extended•
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...