Blackburn is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to start one game of the Athletics' doubleheader Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since Blackburn is already on the 40-man roster and would be available Saturday on five days' rest, he makes for the most logical candidate to serve as the Athletics' 26th man for the twin bill. Over 16 starts with the big club in parts of the past two seasons, Blackburn didn't turn in exciting fantasy production, posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and an 11.5 K%. His numbers at Triple-A this season (4.55 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19 K%) don't provide much reason to hope for better results if he's summoned for a spot start Saturday.