Athletics' Paul Blackburn: May start in Saturday's twin bill
Blackburn is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to start one game of the Athletics' doubleheader Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since Blackburn is already on the 40-man roster and would be available Saturday on five days' rest, he makes for the most logical candidate to serve as the Athletics' 26th man for the twin bill. Over 16 starts with the big club in parts of the past two seasons, Blackburn didn't turn in exciting fantasy production, posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and an 11.5 K%. His numbers at Triple-A this season (4.55 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19 K%) don't provide much reason to hope for better results if he's summoned for a spot start Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Impressing in bid for starting spot•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tabbed to start spring opener•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Expected to have normal spring•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws for first time since injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...