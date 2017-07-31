Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Officially named Monday's starter
Blackburn will start Monday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics' initial schedule listed Blackburn as the Tuesday starter for this week, but he'll move up a day following the trade of Sonny Gray to the Yankees earlier Monday. Since Blackburn last pitched July 26, he'll still have his normal four days of rest between starts, so he shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count. With quality starts in four of his five turns with the Athletics, Blackburn has been an excellent innings eater, but his fantasy appeal has been limited by a porous 3.4 K/9 over that span. The lack of strikeouts certainly won't help his chances of maintaining his sterling 2.25 ERA going forward.
