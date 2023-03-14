Blackburn might not be ready for Opening Day due to a fingernail avulsion on his pitching hand, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn is still able to play light catch, but he'll have to wait for the nail to heal before he can do anything else. The injury appears unrelated to the flexor tendon sheath tear in his right middle finger which ended his 2022 campaign. If healthy, Blackburn might be the Athletics' Opening Day starter.