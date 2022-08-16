Blackburn will be shut down for the rest of the season after visiting a specialist for inflammation in his right middle finger Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the shelf last week, and the specific reasoning for the shutdown remains unclear. Blackburn posted a 2.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB across 71.2 innings over his first 13 starts of the season, but he had a 7.94 ERA across his past eight starts before moving to the injured list. Since the specifics of the specialist visit remain undisclosed, it's not known if he'll require surgery or if he's expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.