Blackburn (2-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a win Monday against San Francisco.

Blackburn didn't get any help from his bullpen, which allowed two inherited runners to score. Had they managed to shut the door in the seventh, Blackburn would have had his second straight quality start and his fifth in six MLB outings. As is, he still owns a solid 3.05 ERA and is establishing himself in Oakland's rotation.