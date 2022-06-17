Blackburn (6-2) allowed a run on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Blackburn has righted the ship over his last two starts, and he earned his first win since May 25 during Thursday's 4-3 victory. The right-hander has a lackluster 17.9 percent strikeout rate over his first 13 starts of the season, but he's posted a 2.31 ERA and 1.01 WHIP that would be the best marks of his career if the season ended today. Blackburn tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mariners on Wednesday.