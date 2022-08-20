Blackburn (finger) revealed Friday that he pitched through progressively worsening discomfort during his final four starts of the season before being shut down Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. "I was hoping that it would just kind of go away," he said. "... It just never went away. It got worse."

The right-hander was a first-time All-Star in 2022, and his 8.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 2.7 HR/9 over the 20.1 innings covering his last four starts are largely explained by what was ultimately revealed to be a torn flexor tendon sheath in his right middle finger. Blackburn apparently suffered the injury in his preparation for his July 13 start against the Rangers, the outing that marked the beginning of his slump. The combination of the increasing pain and the inability to extend his finger and finish pitches ultimately caused the early end to Blackburn's season, and although he'll be in a cast for up to eight weeks, he's expected back at full strength for spring training.