Blackburn (finger) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Single-A Stockton's loss to Modesto on Friday.

Making his first rehab start, Blackburn labored through 40 pitches, with only 22 finding the strike zone. The right-hander did exceed his pitch-count target (35) due to his struggles, but it was a rough landing all the way around to begin his rehab assignment. Given his struggles, it remains to be seen whether Blackburn will move to a higher-level affiliate for his next minor-league start.