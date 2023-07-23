Blackburn allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Blackburn gave up the opening run, an Alex Bregman solo home run, in the sixth inning, but Oakland was able to take the lead back in its half of the frame. It was a good bounce-back for Blackburn after he was tagged for six runs in his previous outing. He's still walked multiple batters in three of his last four appearances and carries a 49:18 K:BB with a 5.06 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 48 innings this season. The right-hander is tentatively lined up for a challenging road start in Colorado next weekend.