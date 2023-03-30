Blackburn was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Athletics on Thursday with a right middle fingernail avulsion.
Blackburn returned to throwing off a mound a few days ago and might not miss much time. With the right-hander sidelined, the A's are rolling with youngster Kyle Muller on Opening Day.
