Blackburn was placed on the disabled list with a strained right forearm, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Blackburn has been sidelined since Thursday with forearm tightness, but an MRI revealed no structural damage. He's expected to resume throwing in early April and could be back on the roster soon after that. Daniel Gossett will open the season in the rotation in his place.

