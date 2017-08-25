Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Placed on disabled list
Blackburn was put on the 10-day DL with a right hand contusion prior to Friday's game against the Rangers.
Blackburn will miss his upcoming start, but should be able to return for the first weekend in September when the club travels to Seattle. The right-hander is still dealing with soreness after being hit on the wrist by a liner during Tuesday's start. In his place, the club may choose to give Michael Brady a spot start after recalling the right-hander from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Continues to deal with soreness•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Dealing with bruised wrist•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up career high 10 hits in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes 6.2 scoreless innings in win•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...