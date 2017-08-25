Blackburn was put on the 10-day DL with a right hand contusion prior to Friday's game against the Rangers.

Blackburn will miss his upcoming start, but should be able to return for the first weekend in September when the club travels to Seattle. The right-hander is still dealing with soreness after being hit on the wrist by a liner during Tuesday's start. In his place, the club may choose to give Michael Brady a spot start after recalling the right-hander from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.