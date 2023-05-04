Blackburn (finger) threw all his pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports.
The development is naturally an encouraging one for Blackburn after a scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas was postponed twice over a three-day period in late April due to a blister. Blackburn is expected to either throw another bullpen or finally restart his rehab assignment with another start for the Aviators in coming days.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rehab start postponed again•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Friday's rehab start postponed•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Recovering from blister•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Struggles in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sharp in rehab start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Another rehab outing on tap•