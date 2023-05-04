Blackburn (finger) threw all his pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports.

The development is naturally an encouraging one for Blackburn after a scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas was postponed twice over a three-day period in late April due to a blister. Blackburn is expected to either throw another bullpen or finally restart his rehab assignment with another start for the Aviators in coming days.

