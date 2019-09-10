Blackburn did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Astros but allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits, a walk and a wild pitch over five innings. He did not record any strikeouts.

The right-hander was forced into extended duty due to Mike Fiers' day ending after a 50-pitch, nine-run first inning. Blackburn took his share of lumps against a red-hot Astros offense as well, but he did manage to eat up some valuable innings and serve as a bridge to Lou Trivino, who came on in the seventh. Blackburn has made two appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 1 and sports a 9.00 ERA across his first six innings.