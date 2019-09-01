Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Recalled Sunday
The Athletics recalled Blackburn from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.
Aside from a spot start with the big club in June, Blackburn has pitched exclusively at Triple-A this season, submitting a 4.34 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 132.2 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander will provide the Athletics with some extra length out of the bullpen but isn't expected to garner a look in the rotation at any point in September.
