Blackburn (finger) agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the A's on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn enjoyed a breakout early in 2022 with a 2.26 ERA through his first 13 starts, but he struggled after he suffered a finger injury in July before being shut down for the season. The 29-year-old should be healthy for the start of spring training and will open 2023 as a key piece in Oakland's rotation.