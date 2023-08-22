Blackburn allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

Blackburn exited the contest in line for his second straight win, but a late Royals rally saddled him with a no-decision. Nonetheless, the right-hander continued his late-summer surge -- over his past six outings, he's picked up four quality starts while posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 36 innings. The strikeouts are particularly intriguing, as Blackburn has registered a 9.2 K/9 this season after recording a paltry 6.0 K/9 over nearly 250 innings across his first five MLB campaigns. He's not the most exciting rotation piece in fantasy, but given the improved strikeout numbers and recent run of success, Blackburn is worth at least a look for managers in need of starting pitching.